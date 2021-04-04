Iran enters fourth wave of coronavirus after Nowruz holidays

Shortly after the Persian new year holidays, Iran is now facing the fourth wave of coronavirus as millions travelled in and out of the country during the holiday season.

Out of 32 provinces, two (Alborz and Ilam) have been confirmed to be suffering from the fourth wave of the deadly virus. The authorities have also cautioned that seven more provinces are on the verge of entering the phase of the fourth wave.

The President, Hassan Rouhani, has cautioned people against a worse situation and has urged people to take all necessary precautions.

“If we don’t have the necessary considerations, we might face this wave in other provinces as well. So we need to be careful,” he said.

Iran has reported more than 1.9 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in 2020 and has lost more than 63,000 lives.

The surge in cases has come two weeks after Nowruz, the Iranian new year, which was celebrated on March 20.

During the celebratory period of Nowruz, Iranians followed the tradition of travelling to scenic locations with friends and family, which may have contributed to the surge in infections.

Experts have blamed the freedom given to locals to travel within the country to the areas which were not coded as red or orange.