/Iran doesn't have bomb shelters - Here's how it is planning to protect civilians against Israel's attack

Israel-Iran war: As the war between the two nations escalates, people are rushing to save their lives. However, Iran’s capital Tehran does not have bomb shelters, the Chairman of Tehran’s City Council said.

Chairman Mehdi Chamran said that Iran should start working on having shelters now as Israel continues to attack Iranian nuclear facilities and other targets.

“Unfortunately, we in Tehran and in our other cities do not have shelters,” Chamran said Sunday. “We must work on having shelters now; we can use the plans we had before.”

He further said that the casualty figures in Israel are lower as they have many bomb shelters and regular drills for potential incoming attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, there are no shelters and people go into basements for safety.

“In Tehran, there weren’t any shelters, people went into basements,” he said, adding that the metro can be used as a shelter “in extreme crisis” but that “we would need to shut the system down.”

“We could prepare underground parking lots as well, similar to when Saddam bombed us,” Chamran said, referring to the war of the 1980s.

Moreover, government spokesperson Fatemah Mohajerani said that the Iranians can seek shelter in mosques, schools and subway systems during Israeli attacks.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would strike every site and every target of the Ayatollah’s regime.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran does not want conflict with Israel to expand to a wider regional war “unless it’s imposed on us.”

“It is absolutely clear that the Israeli regime does not want any agreement on the nuclear issue; it does not want negotiations, and it does not want diplomacy,” Araghchi said in a meeting with foreign ambassadors broadcast on state-run media.