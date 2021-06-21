Iran detects 'technical fault' in Bushehr nuclear power plant

Iran shut its nuclear Bushehr power plant on the southern coast on Sunday.

The country's atomic energy body said the shutdown was due to a "technical fault". Iran's state television said it was due to a "technical overhaul" and it was taken off the power grid.

Watch:

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said the issue will be resolved in a week but did not specify the exact nature of the problem.

The state electric company said repairs will last till Friday. The plant is monitored by the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) with uranium which fuels the plant being produced in Russia.

The power plant located south of the capital Tehran was built by Russia and handed over to Iran in 2013 after years of delay. The work was initially started by a German company but was stalled after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Russia and Iran pledged to two new nuclear reactors at the Bushehr site.

In April, the area where the nuclear plant is located was rocked by an earthquake but authorities had said there was no damage to the complex.

The country was hit by a series of power blackout in May which the government blamed on rising temperatures and drought causing a drop in hydropower generation.

The government had earlier announced plans to build twenty nuclear power plants in order to fulfil the energy demand of the country.

The latest development comes as Iran has been negotiating with officials in Vienna to kickstart the 2015 nuclear deal after the former Trump administration pulled out the deal citing violations by Iran.

Although the Biden administration has expressed its willingness to re-enter the deal but US officials insist Iran must agree to a series of nuclear compliance.

(With inputs from Agencies)