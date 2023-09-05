Iran detains Mahsa Amini's uncle, activists fear rising crackdown ahead of death anniversary

Iranian authorities made the arrest of Safa Aeli, the uncle of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman whose death while in custody led to widespread protests, as reported on Tuesday (September 5). This arrest comes just days ahead of the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death on September 16. Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman, died in police custody last September after being held by the country's morality police for allegedly violating the dress code. Her death sparked months of protests in the country and several other places across the world.

The 30-year-old Safa Aeli was apprehended by security forces in Saqez, the family's hometown in western Iran.

He was then taken to an undisclosed location. Multiple reports citing the Kurdish-focused Hengaw rights group, the France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network, and the 1500tasvir protest monitor, confirmed the arrest.

Forcible entry

According to reports quoting Hengaw, Iranian authorities deployed a convoy consisting of five vehicles filled with security forces personnel to forcibly enter Aeli's residence. They made the move without providing any legal documentation to justify their actions.

Increased surveillance in Saqez

Reports from media outlets outside Iran have highlighted increased surveillance measures in Saqez ahead of the anniversary. These measures include warnings to hotels not to accommodate outsiders and the installation of new security cameras, including around Mahsa Amini's grave.

Crackdown preceding anniversary

The arrest of Mahsa Amini's uncle coincides with accusations from activists that the Iranian government has intensified its crackdown in anticipation of the September 16 anniversary of her death. Mahsa Amini, aged 22, had been arrested several days prior for allegedly violating strict dress regulations for women.

Human rights concerns

The protests following Amini's death became a challenge for Iran's Islamic authorities. However, the nation-wide protests have since subsided amid a severe crackdown. Rights groups reported hundreds of deaths and the UN documented thousands of arrests.

Campaign groups, including Amnesty International, have alleged that Iran is arresting and interrogating family members of protest victims to silence them and prevent further demonstrations.

Among those arrested in recent weeks is Mashallah Karami, the father of Mohammad Mehdi Karami, aged 22, one of seven men executed in connection with the protests.