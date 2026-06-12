Iran has pushed back the state funeral of late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, with authorities now planning to hold the ceremony in late June or early July, according to Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani. The announcement marks another delay in funeral arrangements for Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, the opening day of the Middle East war.

When will Ali Khamenei's funeral be held?

Iranian officials had previously indicated that the funeral would take place in early Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. However, Zakani said the ceremony would instead be held after the first 10 days of Muharram, a period of mourning that commemorates Imam Hussein, one of the most revered figures in Shia Islam. The change is intended to allow religious observances to conclude before the state funeral begins.

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Based on the revised timeline, the funeral is expected to take place sometime between June 26 and July 5.

20 million people expected to participate in the funeral

Iranian authorities have been preparing for what is expected to be one of the largest public gatherings in the country's history. Officials have previously said as many as 20 million people could participate in funeral events across multiple cities.

Khamenei, who led the Islamic Republic for nearly 37 years, was killed at his residence in central Tehran on February 28. A state funeral had originally been scheduled for March 4 but was postponed as the conflict continued.

Earlier this month, Tehran officials confirmed plans for a three-day public funeral, although no specific dates were announced at the time.

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Deputy Tehran Mayor Mohammad Amin Tavakolizadeh said ceremonies would be held not only in the capital but also in the holy cities of Qom and Mashhad. Khamenei is expected to be buried in Mashhad, a city that holds deep religious significance for many Iranian Shia Muslims.