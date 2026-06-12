/US plans to deport Iranian migrants to Central African Republic despite persecution, torture concerns

The United States is planning to deport Iranians, facing over a 50 per cent chance of persecution or torture, to the Central African Republic, according to reports. Along with the Iranian citizens, Washington is also planning to deport several other migrants, reports Reuters, citing sources. The potential deportation of Iranian and other migrants comes as the US and Iran continue to be embroiled in conflict, with the two nations exchanging missiles earlier this week.

Who are the Iranians the US is planning to deport?

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According to the report, among the Iranian deportees are two women who face potential persecution and torture if they are forced back to their home country, said their lawyer Emily Trostle. One of the women is a Christian convert, and another is a pro-democracy activist; both earlier obtained a form of protection ⁠known as withholding of removal from a US immigration judge, revealed the lawyer.

This protection means that the judge believed they faced a risk greater than 50 per cent of persecution and torture in Iran. They were detained upon arriving in the US in November 2024.

Why Central African Republic?

Central African Republic, a chronically unstable country racked by violence and poverty, recently reached a deal to accept so-called third-country deportees from the US.

An official briefed on the matter told Reuters that the first deportation flight with about 20 people is expected to leave as early as Thursday. Among the deportees are Syrians, Afghans, and a Turkish national with withholding of removal protection who fled political persecution.

Trump's third country deportation deals

The Trump administration has relied on deportation agreements with third countries, among them the Democratic Republic of Congo, a neighbour of the Central African Republic that is currently grappling with an Ebola outbreak, to remove people it cannot legally send back to their home countries.

While Washington maintains that these agreements comply with the law. However, human rights organisations and advocates argue that the arrangements lack transparency and say that many deportees are eventually sent back to their countries of origin.

What would happen to the deportees in Central African Republic?