Instagram censoring pro-Qasem Soleimani posts from the platform

Facebook-owned Instagram has been reportedly removing both posts and accounts showing support for Iranian general Qasem Soleimani shortly after his death in US airstrike.

The organization has dropped the accounts of 15 journalists, some Iranian news sources, and other non-checked records. Instagram additionally erased an image of Soleimani posted by Iranian soccer player Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Condemning this attempt the International Federation of Journalists has termed the censorship effort as “unprecedented in the history of social networks and in conflict with the very innate actuality of media.”

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike authorised by US President Donald Trump. The killing escalated tensions between Iran-US relations.

A three-day national funeral procession was held for the head of Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, marked by hundreds of thousands of mourners who were seen carrying his casket with the slain general's posters across Iran and Iraq.

Iran has appointed General Esmail Ghaani as the head of the elite Quds Force.