US President Donald Trump's administration has been silently tipping off Wall Street executives about the progress of trade negotiations ahead of a possible deal with India, a Fox journalist said.

Fox Business Correspondent Charles Gasparino reported on X, highlighting a scoop, "people inside the Trump White House are alerting Wall Street execs they are nearing an agreement in principle on trade with India."

He cited the information to his sources who are senior Wall Street execs with ties to the White House.

SCOOP: People inside the Trump White House are alerting Wall Street execs they are nearing an agreement in principle on trade with India, according to my sources who are senior Wall Street execs w ties to the White House. No details on timing, and recall that we have been here… — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 24, 2025

"No details on timing, and recall that we have been here before with Japan only to have the goal posts changed, and terms renegotiated. But if this holds, the India deal being envisioned will include agreed upon goals, and issues that have been addressed and resolved as well as a deadline for the fully-baked trade pact, my sources say," Gasparino said on X.

He further hinted that the India-US trade deal could be used as a "template for a deal with Japan, South Korea and Australia."

The correspondent's post on X attracted accusations of "insider trading" since Wall Street firms could take advantage of the information to make money on the stock market for themselves.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reporter Joel Weisenthal questioned, "Why are Wall Street executives getting early alerts from people inside the Trump White House about the status of trade negotiations?"

Moreover, a Wall Street analyst asked, "Why does the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allow this? And given they do, shouldn’t they just be disbanded? Or is enforcement only for the poor?”

This comes just two weeks after Trump bragged about how his billionaire pals after he announced tariffs on April 2.

“THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!!” he said in a post on Truth Social just four hours before he paused the controversial tariffs on April 9.

According to a Bloomberg report, Wednesday was the “best day ever” for billionaires as the world’s wealthiest people raked in $304 billion when the markets rocketed back up.

This showed signs of market manipulation and insider trading, as Trump critics accused the US president of tipping off Wall Street execs.

