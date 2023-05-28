Inside Philadelphia’s hellhole: Shocking footage shows devastating impact of ‘zombie drug’ epidemic

The scale of ‘tranq’ epidemic infesting the streets of Philadelphia, US, was revealed through horrific footage of drug addicts shared on social media.

The clips showed the Kensington neighbourhood —regarded as the ‘ground zero’ for the city’s drug crisis—purportedly filled with zombie-like addicts, who can be seen passed out on the streets. The clip was first shared by a user on TokTok, and then on Twitter.

The video highlights the alarming drug situation faced across the US due to the overuse of Xylazine drug or “tranq”—otherwise also known as the ‘zombie drug’.

It was initially approved for veterinary use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but gradually was discovered in fentanyl, heroin and other illicit drugs to enhance its sedative effects, according to the reports. Emerging threat The drug is so potent that the White House recently declared it an “emerging threat”.

In a statement last month, Philadelphia health officials said that the city has been massively impacted by the epidemic.

“Xylazine has hit Philadelphia particularly hard, causing increased overdose deaths as well as severe wounds that can lead to sepsis and amputation,” the Philadelphia Department of Health and Board of Health said, according to New York Post outlet.

"As a result, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has been working closely with partners across the city to address this new aspect of the drug overdose epidemic."

pic.twitter.com/xTmGWExBVo — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) May 28, 2023 × And at the centre of this crisis is District Attorney Larry Krasner, who is being blamed for failing to clamp down on the drug situation.

His failure to handle crimes and drug crisis led to his impeachment in 2022 for 'dereliction of duty', however, his impeachment trial was postponed indefinitely.

Xylazine, a non-opioid, is considered not fit for humans because an overdose prevents one from responding to naloxone, or Narcan—the most used overdose reversal treatment.

The drug can be consumed in a number of ways as it is mixed with other substances to enhance it's psychedelic effects.

Users are seen smoking, snorting, injecting, swallowing and inhaling the drug, with some even seen injecting it between the toes of their feet.

The effects of the drug appear very similar to that of an overdose, as victims suffer from an uncontrolled stupor of sedation, slowed breathing and unconsciousness.

