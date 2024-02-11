Infant dies in US after mother mistakenly puts her in oven

An infant in the US state of Missouri died on Friday (Feb 9) after her mother mistakenly put her inside an oven for a nap, according to a report by news agency Associated Press.

The accused mother, identified as Mariah Thomas of Kansas City faces "Class A felony of endangering the welfare of a child in the 1st degree, death of a child", a prosecutor informed on Saturday (Feb 10).

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when police officers responded to a report of a month-old child not breathing at a house near 41st Street and Forest Avenue. The first responders, upon reaching the scene, declared the baby dead.

However, detectives said the circumstances around the child’s death were suspicious enough to cause concern and they initiated an investigation.

The first responders had noticed burns on the child and upon pressing Thomas, she said she was putting the child down for a nap but accidentally put her in the oven, instead of the crib.

The statement did not offer an explanation about how that mistake was made. It remains unclear at this stage whether Thomas has an attorney or not.

Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is currently overseeing the probe and looking at the possible angle of Thomas killing the baby knowingly,

“We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life," Jackson county prosecuting attorney Jean Peters Baker said in a statement.

“We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances," he added.

Last month, a baby was found in a shopping bag, abandoned at the intersection of Greenway and High Street South in Newham, East London. An individual walking their dog spotted the baby and informed the authorities.

The infant wrapped in a towel within the bag was then admitted to a hospital where it received treatment. The hospital documents show it took nearly three hours for doctors to be able to record the baby's temperature, as she was extremely cold when she was discovered. The probe is still on to locate the baby's mother.