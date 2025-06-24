Are Indians in Qatar safe after Iran attacks US airbase amid war with Israel? Here is what we know

Iran attacked the Al Udeid Air Base of US in Qatar just hours before a ceasefire was declared with Iran. The attack was unprecedented, the first instance of a military installation in Qatar being targeted in a war. This has made the Indian community in Qatar, the largest expat population of the Arab country, jittery. Are Indians in Qatar safe? How big is the Indian community in Qatar? What is the Indian embassy saying about the current situation? Here is what we know

Indian Embassy's assurance to the Indian community of Qatar

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Qatar assured the Indian community that the situation is stable and there's no reason for concern. “Indian community in Qatar may note that Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has affirmed that security situation in the country is stable & there is no cause for concern,” it said.



“Please follow advice & guidance of local authorities. Our Embassy will open tomorrow for its services as usual,” it added on Tuesday (June 24).



In a post earlier, the embassy said: “In view of the ongoing situation, Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remains indoors. Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provided by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels.”

Flying has become difficult, but airlines are resuming operations

Since the escalation of the West Asia conflict, particularly after the June 13 airstrikes by Israel, several airlines have periodically reduced or cancelled flights. This included the state-run Qatar Airways, and Indian operators like Air India and IndiGo, who use Qatar airspace, and whose services use the Qatari capital of Doha as a key hub.

This has made life difficult for Indians in Qatar who wanted to return. But now, after the ceasefire declaration, things are becoming normal.



Qatar Airways said it has reinstated flights after the airspace reopened.



“Our focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onward journey safely and smoothly,” it said in a post on X. “We’ve deployed extra ground staff at Hamad International Airport to support you as we resume operations…Your comfort and safety is our highest priority.”



Indians in Qatar are its largest expat community

Indians in Qatar, which includes migrant workers as well as second and third generation Indian-origin people, is the largest expatriate community of the Arab nation. Numbering around

830,000, they are nearly 25 per cent of Qatar's total population.



The Indian community includes students, doctors, engineers, finance and businesspeople and construction workers. Several Indian schools are catering to the Indian-origin population in Qatar, many of them born in the country.