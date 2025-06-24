/12-day war and end of it - How Israel-Iran war began and day-to-day update of how it unfolded

A ceasefire has been announced between Israel and Iran with US President Donald Trump claiming that the end of 12-day war will bring prosperity to the region. Here's how it unfolded
Israel and Iran's hostilities started 12 days ago and dragged the US into the war, until the time when US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire. Here's how things unfolded in these 12 days
Israel struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear, missile and military complex on June 13, in an unprecedented attack, that has killed several of Iran’s most powerful figures
Stating that it has 'right to respond, Iran launched Operation True Promise 3, hitting Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities. It has launched 20 waves of missiles against Israel so far
Hostilities between two arch rivals of West Asia continued as Isareli strikes killed top military leaders, including Iran's nine nuclear scientists, IRGC commander Hossein Salami, Mohammed Said Izadi, Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Israel reported that at least 24 people were killed in Iranian strikes.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the US against entering the war to help Israel while Israel's top leaders said that Khamenei must be killed to end the war. Even Trump took to Truth Social to say that they know the location of Khamenei but will spare him “for now.”
US in an unprecedented strike hit three nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan - in Iran. Trump warned that the Islamic Republic of more "precision strikes" if it did not end its conflict with Israel.
Iran said that there is no room for diplomacy as the US betrayed diplomacy. The US strike came even as Trump's self-imposed ‘two-week’ deadline. Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said that America's war is against Iran's nuclear program and not Iran.
In response to US strikes, Iran launched at least six missiles towards US bases in Qatar, shortly after the Qatari airspace was temporarily closed
Protests broke out in the US and Tehran after America, on Trump's order, attacked the Iranian nuclear sites in a major escalation of tensions in the West Asian region
Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and said that both countries wanted ‘peace.’ He warned both sides against violating the ceasefire. He said this was the end of ‘12-day war’
Explosions were heard in Iraq's Baghdad after Trump's announcement. However, Israel agreed for the ceasefire, adding that ‘all objectives were achieved’ in the war with Iran.