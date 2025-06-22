/Israel-Iran war news LIVE updates | US strikes Iranian nuclear facilities, Trump reveals 'full payload of BOMBS' dropped on Fordow

Israel-Iran war news LIVE updates | The war between Israel and Iran has now entered its second week. The latest round of open hostilities between the two nations began after a series of Israeli air raids on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure last week. The initial attacks triggered Iranian retaliation, subsequently leading to a significant escalation on both sides.

On Saturday (Jun 21) the United States entered the Israel-Iran war, striking three nuclear sites in Iran -Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. This comes just a day after US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jun 20) warned that Iran had a "maximum" of two weeks to avoid possible American air strikes. He said that he was not inclined to stop Israel attacking Iran because it was "winning," and said that "I'm giving them (Tehran) a period of time, and I would say two weeks would be the maximum."

What are Israel and Iran fighting about?

The ongoing conflict is the most direct confrontation between Israel and Iran in recent years. The two nations have a history of geopolitical tensions. The ongoing war has at its root Iran's nuclear programme, which Israel views as an existential threat, claiming it’s a cover for building a bomb—something Tehran denies.

