/Israel-Iran war news LIVE updates | US strikes Iranian nuclear facilities, Trump reveals 'full payload of BOMBS' dropped on Fordow

Israel-Iran war news LIVE updates | The war between Israel and Iran has now entered its second week. The latest round of open hostilities between the two nations began after a series of Israeli air raids on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure last week. The initial attacks triggered Iranian retaliation, subsequently leading to a significant escalation on both sides.
On Saturday (Jun 21) the United States entered the Israel-Iran war, striking three nuclear sites in Iran -Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. This comes just a day after US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jun 20) warned that Iran had a "maximum" of two weeks to avoid possible American air strikes. He said that he was not inclined to stop Israel attacking Iran because it was "winning," and said that "I'm giving them (Tehran) a period of time, and I would say two weeks would be the maximum."
The ongoing conflict is the most direct confrontation between Israel and Iran in recent years. The two nations have a history of geopolitical tensions. The ongoing war has at its root Iran's nuclear programme, which Israel views as an existential threat, claiming it’s a cover for building a bomb—something Tehran denies.
Air raid sirens blared in Tel Aviv as explosions were heard in Jerusalem, according to a report by AFP.
Iran's foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said the United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has violated the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking the country's peaceful nuclear installations.
“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people,” Araghchi said in a post on X.
After US airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities, the Israeli military heightened its national threat level, limiting operations to essential services only. In a post on Sunday (June 22), the Israel Defence Forces’ Home Front Command directed a halt to educational activities, public gatherings, and most workplaces starting at 3:45 a.m. (0045 GMT). The development followed after President Donald Trump confirmed late Saturday (June 21) that American forces had targeted Iran’s three primary nuclear sites.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog also expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump after the US military air strikes on Iran. “In the pages of human history, this is a moment in which the principles of freedom, responsibility, and security prevailed. A moment of decision between the axis of terror and evil and the axis of hope. Thank you President Trump. Thank you United States of America. This critical action serves the security interests of the entire free world. I hope it will lead to a better future in the Middle East - and will also assist in the urgent release of our hostages from captivity in Gaza, ” Isaac Herzog said in a post on X.
Israeli Airport Authority confirmed that following US strikes on Iran, Israel has responded by closing its airspace.
United States Senator for Missouri, Eric Schmitt, said President Trump is a foreign policy realist not an ideologue. "He has taken limited military action to achieve a crucial objective that is in the core national interest of the United States: preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. He doesn’t want another Forever War. He wants peace. What happens now is up to Iran," Eric Schmitt said in a post on X.
Hamas issues a statement condemning the US strike against the nuclear facilities of Iran. “This brutal aggression constitutes a dangerous escalation and a blind adherence to the agenda of the rogue Zionist occupation,” Hamas said.
The terror group stated that the Trump administration and Israel are fully responsible for the grave repercussions of this aggression. “We affirm our solidarity with our brothers in the Islamic Republic… and our complete confidence in Iran’s ability to defend its sovereignty and the interests of its people,” Hamas added.
Rep. Ilhan Omar criticised the US bombing of Iran, saying the airstrikes, launched on President Trump's orders without congressional approval, represent a “dangerous and reckless escalation of an already volatile conflict in the Middle East.”
She added, "Military strikes will not bring peace. They will only provoke more violence, destabilize the region, and endanger U.S. troops and civilians. We've seen what happens when diplomacy is sidelined in favor of bombs. It only brings more death and destruction. "Congress must vote immediately on Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Tim Kaine's War Powers resolutions when we return to session. The American people are tired of endless war. We need to end this madness before more lives are lost."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Jun 22) hailed US President Donald Trump’s decision to strike three nuclear sites in Iran. In a video message, Netanyahu said that the US has “done what no other country on earth could do.” This comes after Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that the US conducted a “very successful attack” on Iran's three nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.
President Donald Trump said Saturday that US air strikes had "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities and threatened more attacks if Tehran does not make peace.
"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember there are many targets left," Trump said in a late-night address to the nation.
"If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill."
Iran's atomic agency said on Sunday that the country will carry on with its nuclear activities despite the US attacks on key facilities.
"The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great nation of Iran that despite the evil plots of its enemies ... it will not let the path of development of this national industry (nuclear), which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, be stopped," the organisation said in a statement published by state media.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern Saturday at strikes carried out by the United States on Iran nuclear sites, calling them a "dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge."
"At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos," Guterres said in a statement. "There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace."
Iran's atomic energy organisation condemned Sunday the US attacks on key nuclear sites including the mountain-buried Fordo as "barbaric" and in violation of international law.
"At dawn today, the country's nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan were attacked by the enemies of Islamic Iran in a barbaric act that violates international law," the organisation said in a statement published on state media.
The top Democrat in the House of Representatives berated Donald Trump Saturday over the US air strikes on Iran, accusing the president of pushing the country toward war.
"President Trump misled the country about his intentions, failed to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force and risks American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East," congressman Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement.
US President Donald Trump, in his first address to the nation after the United States' strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, called Tehran the 'bully of the Middle East.' Trump said that Iran's nuclear sites were “completely and totally obliterated”.
US President Donald Trump arrives at the White House after spending the last 24 hours in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump is set to address the nation at 10 pm (0200 GMT) on Saturday after he said the US military launched an attack on three Iranian nuclear sites including the Fordow uranium enrichment plant.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posts on X, “President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, Donald Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength.”
Advisor to the Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council: Fordow did not suffer any irreversible damage as a result of the aggression.
"We had great success tonight. Your Israel is much safer now," President Donald Trump was quoted as saying in a phone call with Axios.
Israel army raises alert level in country after US strikes on Iran
US gave Israel 'heads up' before Iran strikes: White House official
On Truth Social, Trump announced, “I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD.”
“IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR”.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said, “The military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says. The President gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement.”
“President Trump has been consistent and clear that a nuclear-armed Iran will not be tolerated. That posture has now been enforced with strength, precision, and clarity. The President’s decisive action prevents the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, which chants “Death to America,” from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet. This is America First policy in action,” he added.
“God bless our brave men and women in uniform - the most lethal fighting force on the planet - as we pray for their safe return home. May God bless America.”
In the aftermath of the US strike on Iran, NYPD police on X say they're deploying additional resources to sensitive sites.
“We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran. Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC.”
US President Donald Trump announces a “very successful attack” on Iran's three nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. On Truth Social, he revealed that a ‘full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow’.