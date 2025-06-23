/'In last 24 hours, history changed': Israeli UN ambassador thanks US for strikes on Iran nuclear sites

After US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, praised the US airstrikes. He called it ‘brave’ and ‘necessary’, in addition saying that the move will only eliminate the greatest threat to global security.

Danon, during his speech at the UN headquarters, said, “In the last 24 hours, history changed.”

“The United States of America struck Iran's nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. It was a necessary act and a brave decision to remove the greatest threat to global security. The world and the Security Council should say clearly and without hesitation: thank you,” he added.

Shortly after the strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday, Donald Trump, in his address, spoke about how everybody must have heard of Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan as they (Iranians) built this horribly destructive enterprise. “Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”

“Tonight, I can report to the world that these strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear facilities have been completed and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace.”