US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jun 21) announced a “very successful attack” on Iran's three nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Iranian officials confirmed that the bombing took place at 2:30 am local time.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.” the US president added.

In another post, Trump posted, “Fordow is gone.”

In an X post, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wrote, “President Trump took a bold decision for the United States, for Israel, for all of humanity. The world is now a safer place.”

Trump said that he will give an address to the nation at 10 pm at the White House “regarding our very successful military operation in Iran.”

He added, “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

Iranian state media outlet FARS News reported that residents of Qom, a city about 87 miles south of Tehran, heard several explosions outside of their city. The Fordow nuclear plant is located close to Qom, built into a mountainside.

The US strikes come after speculations whether the US would enter the conflict in the Middle East. Trump earlier said, “I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”