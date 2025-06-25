/'Prepared to settle matters': Iranian President Pezeshkian and Saudi Crown Prince discuss ceasefire

In a telephonic conversation between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the former said the country is ‘prepared to settle matters’. Middle Eastern countries Israel and Iran were embroiled in cross-border fighting after Tel Aviv launched aerial strikes on June 13. The situation further escalated as Tehran also fired a barrage of drones and missiles.

Before calling for peace, the US had also entered the conflict by attacking Iran's nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. An announcement of a ceasefire came after the Iranian regime struck America’s Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which is the largest US military installation in the Middle East.

In the phone call with Saudi Crown Prince, Pezeshkian said, “We are prepared to settle matters between Iran and the United States based on international frameworks, and we never make demands beyond our legitimate rights.” Details of the conversation were shared by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

After US struck Iranian nuclear facility, Pezeshkian was seen joining protests, he also took to his social media handle to share a picture from the protest and wrote, “We walk this path together; we keep Iran together, and we will show the world that this is a great nation. Our being together is victory…”

Shortly after the American strikes and Trump comments on destroying nuclear programmes, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s adviser Ali Shamkhani, reacted, he said ‘surprises will continue’. Taking to his social media handle, Shamkhani wrote, “Even if nuclear sites are destroyed, game isn’t over, enriched materials, indigenous knowledge, political will remain,” said Ali Shamkhani in a post on X.