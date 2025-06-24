US President Donald Trump announces a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. This comes on a day after America struck nuclear facilities in Iran and hours after Iran struck a US base, al-Udeid in Qatar in retaliation to the strikes conducted on its nuclear sites by the former using B-2 bombers.
US President Donald Trump announces a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. This comes on a day after America struck nuclear facilities in Iran and hours after Iran struck a US base, al-Udeid in Qatar.
After conducting airstrikes in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, Trump said, “Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”
Sharing visuals of US’ B-2 bombers returning home after striking Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, President Donald Trump called the damage caused to the sites ‘monumental’.
He lauded the soldiers and thanked them for the ‘job well done’.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was seen participating in protests against US strikes. On Sunday (June 22), Pezeshkian took to his social media handle to share a picture from the protest and wrote, “We walk this path together; we keep Iran together, and we will show the world that this is a great nation. Our being together is victory…”
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s adviser Ali Shamkhani, reacting to the US strikes, said ‘surprises will continue’. While Donald Trump in his address said, ‘key nuclear facilities have been completed and totally obliterated’, Shamkhani responds with, ‘game isn’t over’.
A day after America struck Iranian nuclear sites amid heightened tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran; Iran launched Operation Besharat Fatah, which targeted the US base Al-Udeid in Qatar.
As the conflict is spreading across the region and world leaders are urging restraint, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei writes, “We didn't harm anyone. And we will not accept any harassment from anyone under any circumstances.”
Trump announces a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
"Officially, Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world."
Amid heightened tensions, world leaders were urging restraint, and in his post, Trump wrote, 'Congratulations to everyone'.
US Vice President JD Vance reiterated Trump’s claims of destroying nuclear facilities, but also added that Iran would be unable to ‘rebuild the nuclear capability in the future.’
No American casualty is something he highlighted during his interview with Fox News, which comes a day after the US struck Iranian nuclear sites and also hours after Tehran launched airstrikes on an American base in Qatar.
Hours after Iran struck the American base Al-Udeid in Qatar, Israel issued a warning to its citizens residing in Tehran. The military has shared a map demarcating an area in red and has urged people to move away, also mentioning ‘your presence in this area puts your life at risk’.
The advisory read: “Urgent warning to all people located in District 7 of Tehran based on the area marked in red on the attached map…"
US President Donald Trump claims to have brokered peace between Tehran and Tel Aviv. And now, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says ‘there is NO agreement on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations’. While, Trump has posted an elaborate plan on the ceasefire, Iran, the party involved, remains clueless.