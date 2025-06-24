Hours after Iran struck the American base Al-Udeid in Qatar, Israel issued a warning to its citizens residing in Tehran. The military has shared a map demarcating an area in red and has urged people to move away, also mentioning ‘your presence in this area puts your life at risk’. The advisory read: “Urgent warning to all people located in District 7 of Tehran based on the area marked in red on the attached map. The Israeli army will operate in this area, as it has done in recent days throughout Iran to attack the Iranian regime's military infrastructure.”