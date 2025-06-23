‘Two-week peace window’ was a smokescreen for Iran strike, claims report

President Donald Trump had been strongly considering taking US military action in Iran for days before he gave his top aides a directive: Tell the media that he would decide within two weeks whether to act, as a means of hiding his true thinking. The president had been angered by reports that indicated he had come to a last-minute decision on attacking Iranian nuclear facilities and believed that a two-week timeframe might mislead the Iranians and cover up his intentions, according to sources close to the development.

Trump had made the decision to make the statement on Thursday (19) when he was having lunch with his former advisor Steve Bannon, who had been openly doubting US involvement. Moments later, his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, entered the White House briefing room and complied with the president's directive, indicating to the world that Trump was not yet set in his mind.

Although the last word came on Saturday (June 21) as bombers were already airborne, Trump's inner circle thought his mind had been made up for several days about taking action in Iran. Trump was briefed on plans of attack already and was holding his senior national security aides in person on a daily basis, in addition to having multiple phone calls throughout the day.