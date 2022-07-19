Indiana mall gunman identified, civilian who shot him hailed as hero

The identity of the gunman who shot five people at a mall in Indianapolis. Police have identified the gunman as 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said that Sapirman was a local resident. He opened fire at a mall with a semi-automatic rifle. His intentions are unclear. He killed three people before being shot dead himself by an armed civilian

Meanwhile, the gun lobby in the US is hailing Elisjsha Dicken (22) who killed Sapirman a 'hero'. National Rifle Association (NRA), the powerful lobby group with strong political ties and influence seized the opportunity to put forth its line that armed public was good for public security.

"We will say it again: The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun," the NRA said on Twitter.

Gun rights are enshrined in the US Constitution. Any attempt to limit access to guns meets fierce political opposition from the gun lobby.

The CCRKBA, another group that pushes against gun control echoed NRA's stand.

"We carry guns to defend ourselves and others from criminals and crazy people in sudden emergencies," its chief, Alan Gottlieb, said in a statement.

"That courageous young man is rightfully being hailed as a hero," he said.

Stance of the gun lobby has elicited reaction from groups pushing for stricter gun-control laws.

Kris Brown, president of the Brady Campaign, shot back on Twitter "Let me be clear: If more guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the WORLD," he said.

More than 24,000 people have been shot dead since the start of the year, including 13,000 by suicide, according to the Gun Violence Archives site.

(With inputs from agencies)

