Indian-origin man stalks Apple CEO Tim Cook; shows up at his house with champagne, flowers

Apple' Tim Cook sent a restraining order to an Indian-origin man after he was found stalking and harassing the smartphone manufacturer company's CEO.

According to several reports, the man identified as Rakesh Sharma stalked Cook to his residence and showed up with flowers and a bottle of champagne.

A month later as well, Sharma returned entered the Cook's property's gate without permission and rang the doorbell.

After those interactions, Apple filed a legal suit against the man requesting a restraining order.

On Friday, the California court gave restraining order against Sharma, who goes the name "Rocky".

He has been ordered to stay away from Cook's residence in Silicon Valley, the CEO's three security guards as well as the company's Apple Park headquarters.

The order lasts through March 3, when the next hearing is scheduled.

According to the court filings, a man named Rakesh Sharma has also made threats against Cook and Apple, including sending disturbing voice mails.

Sharma had also tagged the Apple executive on his Twitter account, which included sexualised and inappropriate photos of Sharma with reference to the Apple executive.