Indian-origin couple and their two kids found dead in US

An Indian-origin couple and their two children were found dead at their residence in Plainsboro town of New Jersey in the United States, police said in a release on Thursday (Oct 5).

The Plainsboro Township Police Department said that Tej Pratap Singh (43) and Sonal Parihar (42) were found dead alongside their 10-year-old son and 6-year-old in their home on Wednesday at around 4:30pm (local time).

The authorities received a 911 call requesting a welfare check at a residence on Titus Lane in Plainsboro on Wednesday evening. The police department discovered four deceased victims in the house upon their arrival.

The official release stated that according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Eamon Blanchard of the Plainsboro Police Department's announcement on Thursday said that the homicide is currently being probed.

The police statement noted that autopsies were performed on Thursday.

Authorities informed that an initial investigation led by Detective Will Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department and Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office determined that there is no threat to the public.

Mayor Peter Cantu and Chief Eamon Blanchard, Director of Public Safety released a joint statement, saying that the Plainsboro community experienced a heartbreaking loss of life. The joint statement said, "Our public safety personnel remain vigilant and resilient and will continue to ensure the safety of the Plainsboro community."

Mayor Peter Cantu said, "We are all saddened by this tragic event. What happened in our community is beyond comprehension."

Blanchard said, "Please be assured that this is an isolated occurrence and there are no additional concerns for the safety and well-being of the community related to this incident."

(With inputs from agencies)

