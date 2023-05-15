India, US to hold inaugural Strategic Trade Dialogue next month with focus on iCET

A year after launching the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), the two countries will conduct the inaugural meeting of Strategic Trade Dialogue next month to implement the outcomes of the initiative.

The meeting, expected to take place on June 4-5, will attempt to streamline export controls, enhance high-tech commerce and facilitate tech transfer between the two countries.

It was in May last year during the Quad Summit that the initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden. The main aim of the initiative was to elevate and expand strategic technology partnership and defence-industrial cooperation between the governments.

In January this year, the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of the two countries met and led the inaugural dialogue of the iCET in Washington, DC.

"The two sides discussed opportunities for greater cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, co-development and coproduction, and ways to deepen connectivity across our innovation ecosystems," read a statement released by the White House at the time.

Later in March, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited India and met his counterpart Piyush Goyal as the duo announced relaunching the bilateral commercial dialogue.

"Minister Goyal and Secretary Raimondo noted the importance of coordinating with the standing mechanism established by the two governments under iCET, which aims to address regulatory barriers and other issues that impede smooth economic and commercial ties," read the joint statement. Biden to host Modi The announcement of the meeting comes in the backdrop of the White House announcing that President Biden will be hosting PM Modi on June 22.

"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023. The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together, " announced Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement.

The relations between the two nations have been on an upswing in recent times, despite the odd hiccup. Prior to his US visit, PM Modi will be meeting Biden during the May 19-21 G-7 summit in Japan, then during the QUAD summit on May 24 in Australia. They will cross paths in Paua New Guinea on May 22 as part of critical engagement of the Far Pacific nations.

(With inputs from agencies)