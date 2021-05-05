India, UK agree deal to allow young people work and live in each other's countries

The United Kingdom and India have finalised a deal that would allow citizens of the two countries to work and live in each other's country for a period of two years, a report said.

The Home Office said the scheme for people in the age group of 18- 30 would allow "the brightest and best" to come to Britain based on "skills and talent", BBC reported.

It added that the two countries would also encourage a "crackdown" on illegal migration.

The Young Professionals Scheme will allow a maximum of 3,000 people each from India and the UK every year to the other country.

Both countries can decide to increase or reduce the limit agreed upon.

"This landmark agreement with our close partners in the government of India will provide new opportunities to thousands of young people in the UK and India seeking to live, work and experience each other's cultures," Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

The agreement comes as British PM Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting on Tuesday in which both leaders agreed on a "2030 Roadmap" as a framework for strengthening relations across fields including health, climate, trade, education, and science and technology.

Britain and India will also start formal free trade deal talks later this year, the UK government confirmed on Tuesday.

