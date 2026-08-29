/India sends 11-member rescue team as Nepal seeks help to build 42 Bailey bridges

After Nepal’s U-turn on its stance on accepting foreign assistance, India has sent an 11-member team for medical and tunnel rescue operations. The team comprises doctors, paramedics, and reconnaissance personnel. The Reconnaissance operations to rescue the people trapped in the tunnel are expected to begin Saturday (Aug 29). This comes after the death toll crossed the 600 mark after the deadly floods near the Tibet border. As of now, 2,426 are reported missing, according to the country’s disaster agency. Meanwhile, China has confirmed that seven people were killed, while 554 remain missing in Tibet, bringing the total number of missing people to nearly 3,000.

Nepal has also requested India and China to help construct 42 Bailey bridges to resume transport services in the flood-affected areas. These portable bridges can be assembled quickly without heavy machinery or special tools.

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Earlier on Friday (Aug 28), Nepal’s foreign ministry said that it did not need foreign assistance for search and rescue operations despite help offered from several countries. Several foreign nationals are also reported missing in the disaster.

“The offer for help is natural. Our security agencies are doing the search and rescue operation. For now we don’t require such help,” Lok Bahadur Chhetri, spokesperson for the foreign ministry.

However, following international pressure, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said that the government is ready to take international assistance in cases where technical expertise is required for extremely complex physical structures.