India, Kazakhstan hold key security dialogue; discuss Afghanistan, counter terror

In a bid to strengthen security co-operation and address pressing regional concerns, India and Kazakhstan convened the Fourth India-Kazakhstan Security Dialogue in Astana on Thursday (August 3). The meeting, led by Deputy National Security Advisor of India, Vikram Misri, and Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Nurzhan Kajiakbarov, saw discussions on various bilateral and international issues, with a particular focus on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

With the recent developments in Afghanistan posing significant security challenges in the region, both delegations deliberated on measures to tackle the threat of terrorism and counter-radicalisation efforts. Recognising the shared interests in regional stability, the two sides embraced their converging viewpoints and pledged to work collaboratively in enhancing bilateral security co-operation.

Among the key areas of mutual concern identified in the dialogue were counter-terrorism, narcotics control, cyber security, and defence co-operation. Both India and Kazakhstan acknowledged the importance of effectively combatting terrorist activities that could pose a threat to their respective nations and the broader region. The delegates underscored the need for joint efforts to curb the flow of illicit drugs and disrupt narcotics networks that fuel criminal activities and instability.

The Fourth India-Kazakhstan Security Dialogue not only reaffirmed the robustness of their bilateral relationship but also showcased a determination to confront emerging security challenges together. During the visit, Deputy NSA Misri met with Gizat Nurdauletov, Aide to the President - Secretary of the Security Council, and held talks with Kanat Tumysh, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. These meetings provided an opportunity to discuss avenues for further strengthening bilateral ties and co-ordination on security matters.

In addition to the diplomatic meetings, the Indian delegation also paid a visit to facilities of interest, solidifying the bilateral strategic relationship between the two nations. This gesture underscored the commitment of both India and Kazakhstan to advancing co-operation beyond the confines of official discussions.

