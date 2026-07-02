/India-Japan Summit goes beyond $61 billion bet

The interest in the India-Japan summit extends beyond both countries, with the outcomes expected to have far-reaching consequences. The real story isn't the $61 billion that Japan has pledged to invest in India over the next decade but what it's fleeing from.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Delhi visit is being sold as investment diplomacy. Look closer, and it's a hedging operation. Days before she landed, Beijing slapped export controls on 40 Japanese entities, including defence contractors and research labs. That was a retaliation for Takaichi's warning that a Chinese move on Taiwan could trigger Japanese self-defence action. That's not the backdrop, but the trigger.

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Japan Inc., already squeezed by Trump's tariffs on one side, now faces weaponised trade access on the other. So, for Japan, India isn't just a partner but a strategic ballast. The numbers back this.

Japanese investment in India ran to $3.2 billion between April and December 2025 alone, against a pledged $61 billion over the coming decade. That investment was announced when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tokyo last August, before the China-Japan rupture hardened. The Yes Bank stake, $1.6 billion for 20 per cent, wasn't isolated banking interest; it was Japanese capital testing Indian financial exposure ahead of a bigger pivot.

Investors will watch for fresh moves into Indian banking or NBFCS.