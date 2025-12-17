/India closes visa application centre in Dhaka after threats from radical leaders in Bangladesh

After provocative remarks by Bangladeshi leaders and growing security concerns following threats by extremist elements, India took definitive action on Wednesday and closed the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka. The Indian Visa Application Centre located at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka, the capital’s main integrated centre for Indian visa services, shut operations at 2 pm, citing the prevailing security situation. The IVAC said in a statement that all applicants who had appointments scheduled for Wednesday would be rescheduled for a later date. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, and conveyed India’s strong concern over the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh. “In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka will be closed at 2 PM today. All applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date,” said a statement from the Visa Application Centre.

The MEA said the envoy’s attention was drawn to the activities of certain extremist elements who had announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka.

“We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations,” the MEA said. It added that India expressed serious concern over security threats to the Indian High Commission.

Protest march at Indian High Commission in Dhaka

However, a large number of people, under the banner of "July Oyikko" (July Unity), held a protest march to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Wednesday and were stopped by the police from going any further. The protesters demanded the immediate repatriation of Sheikh Hasina from India.



India has 16 visa application centres across Bangladesh. All the IVACs collectively process 22 lakh visa applications in a year. The State Bank of India is the only authorised agency for receiving visa applications in Bangladesh.

‘India rejects false narrative of extremist elements’: MEA

The MEA also said that India rejects the false narrative being spread by extremist elements in Bangladesh regarding certain recent events in the neighbouring country. It said the interim government had neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India on the incidents, without elaborating further.

The MEA said in a statement, “India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents.”

The envoy from Dhaka was summoned a day after a Bangladeshi political leader issued a threat against India. National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah warned that if Bangladesh was destabilised, his country would seek to isolate India’s northeastern states, known as the Seven Sisters, and provide refuge to separatists. “If Bangladesh is destabilised, the fire of resistance will spread beyond borders,” Abdullah said at a rally on Monday.

Separately, Bangladesh has summoned the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, seeking cooperation in an ongoing case and again demanding the expeditious extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Last month, Hasina was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity in connection with unrest last year.

Over the last few days, anti-India elements have been making provocative statements as the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus pushes for closer ties with Pakistan.

Anti-India elements have been using the attack on student leader Sharif Osman Hadi to target India.