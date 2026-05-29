/India and Myanmar NSAs meet in Moscow as Myanmar President prepares landmark visit to New Delhi

New Delhi: Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held talks with his Myanmar counterpart, Tin Aung San, on the sidelines of the inaugural International Security Forum in Moscow on Friday. The two security chiefs reviewed bilateral cooperation across security, defence, connectivity and other areas of mutual interest, and exchanged views on recent regional developments, officials said.

The meeting comes as the two neighbours seek to deepen ties despite challenges in Myanmar’s internal security situation and broader geopolitical shifts in the Indo-Pacific. Myanmar’s National Security Advisor is also scheduled to visit India in July for the 5th BIMSTEC National Security Advisors’ meeting, underlining the importance both sides attach to the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation.

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The Moscow meet sets the stage for a high-profile visit by Myanmar’s President U Min Aung Hlaing to India from 30 May to 3 June. Originally planned to attend the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on 1 June, which has now been deferred, the trip has been upgraded to a full official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President U Min Aung Hlaing, accompanied by a high-level delegation of Cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders, will hold formal talks with Prime Minister Modi on 1 June in New Delhi.

The discussions are expected to focus on further strengthening the “historical and civilisational ties” between the two countries, an Indian government statement said. A dedicated business forum will also be held during the visit.

On 30 May, the Myanmar President will travel to Bodh Gaya in Bihar, a site of immense religious significance for Buddhists, before heading to Mumbai on 2 June for business engagements and site visits with Indian industry leaders.

“Myanmar lies at the confluence of India’s Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR policies,” the Indian statement noted, highlighting the strategic weight New Delhi places on the relationship.

Connectivity projects, including the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, energy cooperation and enhanced border management are expected to feature prominently.