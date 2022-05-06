In US lawsuit, 16-year-old girl takes on Snapchat for failing to safeguard users

In a lawsuit filed on Monday in a California federal court docket in the US, a young girl is looking to take on Snapchat after she was sexually exploited on the platform four years ago, said a news report.

The designers of the app have no measure to stop the sexual exploitation of women, claimed the 16-year-old girl who didn’t wish to be named, as per Washington Post report.

At the age of 12, the girl shared nude images with a person, who demanded them by saying she was fair and he was her good friend.

Also Read: Bentley witnesses strongest Q1, registers 162% jump in operating profit

She shared these images with an active-duty Marine on Snapchat thinking that her images and movies would disappear.

The Marine had saved Snapchat images and movies, and shared with others on the net, an investigation has found.

He has also been convicted of final 12 months of expenses for being associated with youngster pornography and sexual abuse in a navy court docket.

The petitioners have accused Snapchat of failing to come up with a platform, which would shield customers from “egregious hurt.”

This story reveals a sordid tale of abuse on the video-messaging app, which has surpassed 300 million customers.

The lawsuit raises questions on privacy and security.

Watch: EV nearly double European Union market share

“There isn’t a child on this planet who doesn’t have this app and but an grownup will be in correspondence with them, manipulating them, over the course of a few years, and the corporate does nothing. How does that occur?” the girl’s mom told The Washington Publish.

In an announcement to The Publish, Snap, the Snapchat’s guardian firm, said it employs “the most recent applied sciences” and develops its personal software programme “to assist us discover and take away content material that exploits or abuses minors.”

“Whereas we can’t touch upon energetic litigation, that is tragic, and we’re glad the perpetrator has been caught and convicted. Nothing is extra vital to us than the security of our group,” Snap spokeswoman Rachel Racusen told the outlet.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)