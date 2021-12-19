In memo, US Air Force gives green signal to gender pronouns’ use for internal communication

In what can open a can of worms, the United States Air Force has approved the usage of gender pronouns in electronic signature boxes for internal communication.

On December 9, the US Air Force correspondence, said, "This guidance provides approval for the use of pronouns in electronic signature blocks and expands on written communication by providing official templates posted on e-publishing website available for download."

The memo added, "The use of pronouns (he/him, she/her, or they/them) in an email signature block is authorised but not required."

This development comes as several college campuses and workplaces across the country have been making concerted efforts to adopt the 'gender neutral' pronouns for being politically correct while addressing people. It is done where people don’t want to be identified with a single gender or wish to be addressed by a gender different from their biological sex.

Earlier this year, the State Department was slammed for celebrating ‘International Pronouns Day’ given the challenges it has been facing nowadays.

"Today on International Pronouns Day, we share why many people list pronouns on their email and social media profiles," the department had posted on Twitter.

