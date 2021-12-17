In a rare finding, researchers claim leopard seals feed on sharks in New Zealand waters

In what can be called a rare phenomenon, some researchers have found that leopard seals feed on sharks in New Zealand waters.

It seems to be highly rare to find predators are feeding on other predators. If the researchers are to be believed, it is happening for the first time in the world.

Leopard seals seem to have become a small club of marine predators, which do it.

Led by Krista van der Linde of leopardseals.org, the study has found remains of the sharks in the droppings of leopard seals.

The researchers also witnessed several signs of struggle with sharks on bodies of the seals. It shows the marine mammals prey on sharks and not scavenge on their remains.

“We were blown away to find that sharks were on the menu,” Van der Linde said.

“But then we also found elephant fish and ghost sharks were also being hunted by the leopard seals. These fish have large spines to help protect them from predators and sure enough there were wounds on the leopard seals, sometimes even big spines embedded in their faces. One leopard seal had at least 14 such wounds,” added Van der Linde.

