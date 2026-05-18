/Imran Khan's 'cipher' allegations back into spotlight amid Pak's role as mediator in Iran-US war: What was it? WION Decodes

The spotlight is back on the removal of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. A leaked Pakistani diplomatic cable has resurfaced and the claims made in it matches the allegations of a "foreign conspiracy" made by Imran Khan in 2022. The document, known as a cypher, has now been published by investigative outlet Drop Site and it points at a US-backed conspiracy to topple the then Imran government in Islamabad. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was charged in 2022 in cipher case, just two weeks ahead of the general elections in the country. At that time, Khan was already serving a three-year jail term in a corruption case.

What is the cipher case?

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Imran Khan was charged with making a classified cable public. The cable was referred to as cipher. The incident later came to be known as Lettergate. On March 27, 2022, Imran Khan, while addressing a crowd in Islamabad's Parade ground waved a document alleging that he has proof of conspiracy to remove him. " The letter I have is proof, and I want to dare anyone who is doubting this letter," Khan said. He also claimed that Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari were part of the conspiracy.

In April 2022, Khan was removed via a no-confidence motion. Around a year after this in August 2023, a US-based news outlet, The Intercept published what it claimed to be a “cypher” that hinted the US administration wanted to remove Khan from power. The Pakistani administration accused Khan of leaking the document but Khan has denied charges, saying the contents appeared in the media from other sources. He was charged under Official Secrets Act. However, in June 2024, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

What were the shocking claims reveled in the cipher published?