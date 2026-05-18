/‘All will be forgiven’? SECRET document claims US involvement in Imran Khan’s ouster as Pak PM. The mystery of cypher - cable I-0678

A leaked Pakistani diplomatic cable has reignited controversy over the removal of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, with supporters claiming the secret document backs long-standing allegations of US involvement in his ouster.

Investigative outlet Drop Site published what it described as the original classified “cypher” that Khan had repeatedly cited as evidence of a foreign conspiracy against his government. The document, identified as cable I-0678, details a meeting between Pakistan’s then ambassador to Washington and senior US State Department official Donald Lu shortly before Khan was removed through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

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According to the leaked cable, Lu suggested ties between Islamabad and Washington could improve if Khan were removed through the parliamentary process. The document also reportedly warned that Pakistan risked “isolation” from the US and Europe if Khan were to survive the vote.

Khan, a former cricket star turned politician, had long alleged that Washington worked behind the scenes to engineer regime change because of his independent foreign policy stance and reluctance to fully align with the US position against Russia and China. America repeatedly denied the accusations, insisting there was “no truth” to the claims and stating that Khan had never produced evidence proving foreign involvement.

The leaked cable is now being viewed by Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his supporters as the strongest public evidence yet supporting allegations of foreign pressure in Pakistan’s politics.

'All will be forgiven'

Particular attention has focused on the phrase “all will be forgiven”, allegedly used during the conversation detailed in the cable. Supporters of Khan claim the remark implied that improved US-Pakistan relations would follow his removal and subsequent imprisonment.

Khan had also accused Pakistan’s major dynastic parties, Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party, of collaborating with foreign powers to topple his government. Both parties rejected the allegations, maintaining that Khan’s removal was constitutional and driven by domestic political failures.