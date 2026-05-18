Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘All will be forgiven’? SECRET document claims US involvement in Imran Khan’s ouster as Pak PM. The mystery of cypher - cable I-0678

‘All will be forgiven’? SECRET document claims US involvement in Imran Khan’s ouster as Pak PM. The mystery of cypher - cable I-0678

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: May 18, 2026, 10:05 IST | Updated: May 18, 2026, 10:05 IST
‘All will be forgiven’? SECRET document claims US involvement in Imran Khan’s ouster as Pak PM. The mystery of cypher - cable I-0678

File photo of Imran Khan Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A leaked Pakistani diplomatic cable, “cypher I-0678,” alleges US official Donald Lu pressured Pakistan to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022, threatening isolation or promising forgiveness if ousted.

A leaked Pakistani diplomatic cable has reignited controversy over the removal of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, with supporters claiming the secret document backs long-standing allegations of US involvement in his ouster.

Investigative outlet Drop Site published what it described as the original classified “cypher” that Khan had repeatedly cited as evidence of a foreign conspiracy against his government. The document, identified as cable I-0678, details a meeting between Pakistan’s then ambassador to Washington and senior US State Department official Donald Lu shortly before Khan was removed through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

Also read: US and Israel trying to pit Muslim nations against one another, says Pezeshkian

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the leaked cable, Lu suggested ties between Islamabad and Washington could improve if Khan were removed through the parliamentary process. The document also reportedly warned that Pakistan risked “isolation” from the US and Europe if Khan were to survive the vote.

Khan, a former cricket star turned politician, had long alleged that Washington worked behind the scenes to engineer regime change because of his independent foreign policy stance and reluctance to fully align with the US position against Russia and China. America repeatedly denied the accusations, insisting there was “no truth” to the claims and stating that Khan had never produced evidence proving foreign involvement.

The leaked cable is now being viewed by Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his supporters as the strongest public evidence yet supporting allegations of foreign pressure in Pakistan’s politics.

'All will be forgiven'

Particular attention has focused on the phrase “all will be forgiven”, allegedly used during the conversation detailed in the cable. Supporters of Khan claim the remark implied that improved US-Pakistan relations would follow his removal and subsequent imprisonment.

Also read: India, Norway set to launch Green Strategic Partnership: Envoy May-Elin Stener

Khan had also accused Pakistan’s major dynastic parties, Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party, of collaborating with foreign powers to topple his government. Both parties rejected the allegations, maintaining that Khan’s removal was constitutional and driven by domestic political failures.

Trending Stories

The April 2022 no-confidence vote marked the first time a Pakistani prime minister had been removed through such a parliamentary process. A year later, Khan was convicted in a corruption case and jailed. He has remained incarcerated since.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics