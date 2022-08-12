Imran Khan invites Pakistanis to attend 'Haqiqi Azadi' celebrations on August 13 in Lahore

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is organising his party's independence day celebrations on August 13 and has invited the people of Pakistan to attend it. "I invite all Pakistanis, families, kids and especially our youth, to join us in our true independence rally and celebration of 75 years of Pakistan's independence in Lahore on the night of August 13,” Imran Khan said in a video post on Twitter.

تمام پاکستانیوں خصوصاً اپنے نوجوانوں کو میری دعوت ہے کہ 13 اگست کی رات لاہور میں ہمارےحقیقی آزادی جلسے اورپاکستان کے75 برس مکمل ہونےکےجشن میں ہمارے ساتھ شامل ہوں۔

He further said that he will take Pakistanis with him on a journey of "Haqiqi Azadi". The PTI initially wanted to hold the show at the Islamabad Parade Ground. However, since they weren’t granted permission for the same by the government, they had to shift it to Lahore, Geo TV reported.

The gathering has also led to controversy since the astroturf at the hockey stadium in Lahore was removed for it. Imran Khan will address the people at the event, which as per PTI member Azhar Mashwani, is being held because the federal government has “insufficient” plans to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of the country.

Notably, Imran Khan’s party has been pushing for early elections stating that "only early election can end economic, political crises in Pakistan”.

