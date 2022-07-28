Imran Khan moves High Court to oust Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has moved the High Court attempting to dismiss current PM Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet. The petition filed by senior PTI leaders Andleeb Abbas and Hassan Niazi attempts to corner PM Shehbaz and his principal secretary on money laundering charges.

Reportedly, the petition argues that despite money laundering cases active against the PM, he and along with his cabinet undertook a trip to London to meet the proclaimed offenders in the case, which was in 'clear violation of the law'.

It is being reported that PM Shehbaz met former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on his trip to London and sought advice to steer his party through the ongoing political, constitutional and economic conundrum,

Moreover, PM Shehbaz took his son Salman and his wife on an official three-day trip to Turkey, raising eyebrows of the opposition.

Imran Khan continues to gain ground

Pervaiz Elahi, a Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader who recently won the Chief Minister seat in the crucial province of Punjab by beating the PM's son has extended his support to Imran Khan and his petition.

Ever since Imran Khan, a cricketer turned politician was voted out of office, he has upped the ante in targeting the Sharif government.

Khan received the booster shot of confidence earlier this month by winning 15 of the 20 seats for the provincial parliament, including the aforementioned Punjab seat.

The elections have altered the balance of power in the provincial parliament, where the PML-N and its allies now have 179 lawmakers to the PTI's 188.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz and his policies have not gone down well with the masses. To secure a loan from the International Monetary Funs (IMF), Shehbaz's cabinet has cumulatively hiked the price of fuel in the country by 50 per cent whilst also raising the cost of electricity.

(With inputs from agencies)



