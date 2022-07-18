After sweeping Punjab by-elections, Imran Khan's PTI discusses forming government 

Imran Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan, has reaffirmed his appeal for early elections in the wake of his party's winning a key provincial assembly in a surprise upset during a recent by-election. In the by-elections held on Sunday, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won 15 of the 20 seats for the provincial parliament, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) received only four. A candidate running alone won one of the seats.

These positions became vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan ousted 25 PTI MPs for voting against the party's candidate for chief minister. Only 20 seats were up for election since five candidates received indirect victories in the reserved seats. The elections have altered the balance of power in the provincial parliament, where the PML-N and its allies now have 179 lawmakers to the PTI's 188, led by its principal ally, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

In order to be elected, the chief ministerial candidate needs the support of 186 assembly members. Soon after the by-election, the Supreme Court previously ruled that new elections be held for the position of Chief Minister.

The outcome shows that the voters disapproved of the Pakistan Muslim League-controversial Nawaz's policies on the political and economic fronts, including handing their tickets to PTI "turncoats" and allowing the inflationary tendency to continue in order to prevent an economic disaster. The Punjab province has simultaneously given the PTI new life and delivered a major shock to the ruling coalition.

The Express Tribune noted that political observers viewed the results of the Punjab province by-elections as a referendum on both the performance of the new government, particularly in light of rising oil costs, and on Imran Khan's account of his expulsion.

Additionally, Imran Khan called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, saying the top official did everything in his power to influence the results of the election in Punjab province in favour of the PML-N party, which is currently in power. He cited the Senate elections in 2021, where Khan claimed there was clear proof of bribery, in saying that his party did not trust the CEC.

He claimed that despite numerous instances of election manipulation being submitted before the CEC, he never penalised anyone, encouraging misconduct because no one was afraid of facing consequences. Khan claimed that despite all of these strategies, "We won as people turned out to vote like never before."

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.