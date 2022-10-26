If North Korea holds nuclear test, there'll be 'unparalleled scale of response', warn US, Japan, South Korea

Amid simmering tensions in the Korean Peninsula, the United States, Japan and South Korea on Wednesday (October 26) warned of an "unparalleled" scale of response in case North Korea conducts a seventh nuclear bomb test.

South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong told a news conference in Tokyo: "We agreed that an unparalleled scale of response would be necessary if North Korea pushes ahead with a seventh nuclear test."

North Korea has continued with its record pace of weapon testing this year, including the firing of a short-range ballistic missile. Some reports have even suggested that it fired many artillery rounds close to the inter-Korean border.

During the joint presser, Cho spoke alongside his Japanese and US counterparts, Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman respectively.

Sherman said that "we urge (North Korea) to refrain from further provocations," and added that such actions can be "reckless and deeply destabilising for the region."

Sherman added, "Anything that happens here, such as a North Korean nuclear test ... has implications for the security of the entire world. We hope indeed that everyone on the Security Council would understand that any use of a nuclear weapon will change the world in incredible ways."

While responding to the remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the nations should acknowledge "the root causes of the long-standing impasse". Wang suggested that necessary steps must be taken to enhance mutual trust and address the concerns of all parties in a balanced manner.

Tensions escalated when the US Navy aircraft carrier strike group entered into waters off the Korean Peninsula, with the North criticising it. The state's foreign ministry said that it posed a "serious threat" to the stability.

Recently, South Korea worked to enhance its readiness and further strengthen surveillance capabilities with the annual Hoguk defence drills, which are designed to boost its ability to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

