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IDF soldier sparks outrage after viral Virgin Mary statue photo in Lebanon

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: May 07, 2026, 03:29 IST | Updated: May 07, 2026, 03:29 IST
IDF soldier sparks outrage after viral Virgin Mary statue photo in Lebanon

Israeli soldier desecrating a Virgin Mary statue by placing a cigarette in its mouth in southern Lebanon Photograph: (X (@clashreport))

Story highlights

A photo circulating on social media reportedly shows a soldier disrespecting a Virgin Mary statue in Lebanon; the IDF investigates amid repeated controversies in the Christian village of Debel

A photo circulating on social media reportedly shows a soldier placing a cigarette into the mouth of a statue of the Virgin Mary in a Christian village in southern Lebanon. The image was taken in Debel, the same village where another soldier was photographed last month smashing a statue of Jesus. The Israeli military said it is reviewing the incident but did not provide further immediate details.

In April 2025, a soldier operating in Debel was seen in a photo destroying a statue of Jesus with a hammer, sparking widespread condemnation from Christian communities. Both the soldier involved and the one who documented the act were removed from combat duty and sentenced to 30 days in prison. Following the incident, the Israeli military attempted to install a more ornate replacement for the damaged statue. However, residents chose instead to reinstall a replica identical to the original.

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“Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon,” the IDF had said in the statement. “The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops.” The following week, another controversy emerged in Debel after a video surfaced showing Israeli soldiers destroying civilian solar panels in the area.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

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About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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