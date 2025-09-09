Israeli Defence Force (IDF) launched a targeted airstrike on Doha, Qatar, claiming that it was against "the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization."

“The IDF and Shin Bet, through the Air Force, conducted a targeted strike a short while ago against the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization. The leadership members who were attacked had led the terrorist organization's activities for years and are directly responsible for carrying out the October 7 massacre and managing the war against the State of Israel,” IDF wrote on X.

“Prior to the strike, steps were taken to minimize harm to uninvolved civilians, including the use of precision weaponry and additional intelligence information. The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to act with determination to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre,” it added.

Axios said that an assassination attempt was made against Hamas officials. Qatar condemned the act and called it a "cowerdly" act. The country has launched an investigation into the matter and said the attack is a violation of international law.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that an Israeli official said the US was notified before Israel launched strikes on Hamas leadership in Doha. Iran condemned the attack and called it 'gross violation'.

Advisor to the Prime Minister and official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar.”