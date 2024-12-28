The Israel Defence Force (IDF) issued an urgent evacuation warning for northern Gaza residents after the army claimed that long-range rockets were fired from Gaza on Saturday (Dec 28). Israeli army's Arabic spokesperson Col Avichay Adraee published a map showing the areas that were ordered to be evacuated.

Adree said in a post on X showing the map, “Urgent warning to all those who have not yet evacuated the area marked on the map, specifically the Beit Hanoun area. This area has been warned many times in the past. You must evacuate the area immediately and move south towards Salah a-Din road. Moving via another road exposes you to danger."

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى كل من لم يخلي بعد المنطقة المحددة في الخريطة ومنطقة بيت حانون بالتحديد

🔴لقد تم تحذير هذه المنطقة مرات عديدة في الماضي

🔴يعمل جيش الدفاع في هذه المنطقة بقوة.

🔴عليكم اخلاء المنطقة فورًا والانتقال جنوبًا نحو طريق صلاح الدين. الانتقال عبر طريق آخر يعرضكم… pic.twitter.com/UVgcMH8R9Z — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 28, 2024

IDF claimed that two long-range rockets were fired from the Beit Hanoun city of the strip. The alleged attack came hours after IDF launched an operation in the area against Hamas.

No injuries were reported so far.

Hamas' allegation

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army rejected the claims that its troops set a Gaza hospital on fire while operating near it on Friday (Dec 27). The accusation came from Gaza's health ministry, which is run by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The IDF spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said in a statement, "While IDF troops were not in the hospital, a small fire broke out in an empty building inside the hospital that is under control." He further added that an investigation confirmed "no connection" between the military and the fire.

IDF launched multiple targeted operations near Kamal Adwan Hospital against Hamas infrastructure in the area.

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)