Iconic floating hotel in Hong Kong sinks in South China Sea

A famous floating restaurant in Hong Kong has sunk in the South China Sea. It was told that Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsized afte encountering "adverse conditions" in the sea.

Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said on Twitter that no crew members were injured.

"When passing Xisha Islands in the South China Sea, the vessel encountered adverse conditions which water soon entered before it began to tip."

"Despite the efforts of the towing company responsible for the trip to rescue the vessel, unfortunately, it capsized on Sunday." The company added it was "very saddened" by this incident.

It said marine engineers had been hired to inspect the floating restaurant and install hoardings on the vessel before the trip, and that "all relevant approvals" had been obtained.

The floating hotel resembled a Chinese imperial palace. Global celebrities and personalities like Tom Cruise and Queen Elizabeth the Second have dined there.

Th floating hotel had financial woes for decades. It was still costing millions in maintenance fees every year and around a dozen businesses and organisations had declined an invitation to take it over at no charge,

The restaurant, which served Cantonese cuisine since 1976. Prior to its sinking, the hotel was towed away by tugboats.

Coronavirus pandemic had hit business hard. In 2020, the pandemic year, Jumbo ceased its operations. After months of COVID-19 restrictions, its parent company was unable to find a new owner and lacked the funds to maintain it.

(With inputs from agencies)

