Iceland's capital on alert as 2,200 earthquakes raise concerns of imminent volcanic eruption

The area surrounding Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, has experienced an extraordinary number of earthquakes in the past 24 hours, raising concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO).

As per a report by news agency AFP, approximately 2,200 earthquakes have been recorded since Tuesday afternoon beneath Mount Fagradalsfjall, located on the Reykjanes Peninsula. This region has witnessed two eruptions in the past two years, indicating the volcanic system's volatility. Icelandic Meteorological Office's warning "Around 2,200 earthquakes have been detected and the largest earthquakes have been felt in the Southwest part of Iceland," said the agency on Wednesday.

The seismic activity has been significant, with the largest earthquakes being felt in the southwestern part of Iceland.

Although most of the quakes have been considered light, seven of them have had a magnitude exceeding four. The IMO has warned that seismic activity is likely to continue.

In response to the ongoing tremors, the aviation alert level has been raised from "green" to "orange." The aviation industry relies on this colour-coded system to assess eruption risks.

The decision aims to ensure the safety of air travel in the event of volcanic activity. Volcanic activity and air travel The heightened alert as per AFP, is a reminder of the impact volcanic eruptions can have on air travel.

In 2010, the eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano led to the cancellation of approximately 100,000 flights, leaving millions of passengers stranded.

The ash plumes that engulfed the skies for weeks resulted in the largest air traffic disruption in peacetime, surpassing even the recent disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although no signs of an "eruption tremor" have been observed thus far at Mount Fagradalsfjall, the likelihood of an eruption occurring "within the coming hours to days" has increased. Iceland and volcanoes Iceland, known for its dramatic volcanic landscapes, is Europe's largest and most active volcanic region. It is situated on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a geological feature separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.

In recent years, Iceland has attracted global attention due to its volcanic activity. Both in 2021 and 2022, lava eruptions occurred near Mount Fagradalsfjall, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors who sought the rare opportunity to witness an active volcano up close.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE