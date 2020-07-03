I would have read my damn briefs: Hillary Clinton on Trump's resistance to intel warnings

It is no secret that the world is not completely believing that the US President Donald Trump was not aware and briefed by the security agencies on the matter of Russia placing secret bounties on the US soldiers.

While the White House and the President have denied that Donald Trump and Mike Pence were briefed about the proceedings, opposition leaders find it hard to believe.

Also read: How Trump's resistance to intel warnings about Russia led his team to brief him less

Talking about the same, Hillary Clinton lashed out at Donald Trump and pointed out his lack of attentiveness towards the national matters in a reply to a tweet.

The matter started when a legendary singer Barbra Streisand, who has been voicing her opinion against the current President for years now, tweeted "Can you imagine how President Hillary Clinton - a Woman with a powerful mind - would have handled this pandemic?"

Can you imagine how President Hillary Clinton - a Woman with a powerful mind - would have handled this pandemic?



Being a mother and grandmother, she would’ve instinctively taken care of the public health of the people of the United States. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 29, 2020 ×

Not mincing her words, Hillary Clinton replied to the singer's tweet by saying "I would have read my damn briefs, Barbra, that's for sure."

I would have read my damn briefs, Barbra, that's for sure. https://t.co/YSZS0Lvqo9 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 30, 2020 ×

The response came as Donald Trump and the White House have been constantly stating the the President was not briefed about the situation, which the experts find hard to believe.

When the press asked the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany if Trump was not informed about this in his daily briefing document, she admitted that only Trump "was not personally briefed."

Trump carries the reputation of never fully reading his daily briefs. He is instead orally briefed twice or thrice by intelligence officials. The officials have maintained that Trump was not orally briefed about this issue.