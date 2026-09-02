/'I have said I intend to return...': Sheikh Hasina slams Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman over her extradition row

In a latest interview, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the current Bangladeshi government should not make a hue and cry about her event in India as she never made any issue out of incumbent Bangladeshi PM Tarique Rahman's political meetings while he was in exile in Britain. She also said that his government should not link her extradition to India- Bangladesh ties. Highlighting alleged persecution of Awami League leaders, she said that Bangladesh’s political crisis cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely. She also backed her son son Sajeeb Wazed Joy's statement that Bangladesh is on its path to become “another Pakistan.” Hasina made the remarks in an interview with Hindustan Times.

What Hasina said on her extradition?

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She said, “I am going back to my own country, I don’t understand why he [Tarique Rahman] is objecting to that. They are talking about the extradition treaty, I want to go back on my own to my country. I will go back. Can I stay abroad my whole life? I have to return to my country, to my own people.” About Rahman's activity in Britain, she claimed, “I addressed a press conference at an international forum. How can this be a problem for relations between two countries? Tarique Rahman signed a stamp paper and given an undertaking that he would not do politics when he [left Bangladesh and] went to Britain in 2007. He indulged in politics from London and, in place of his mother [Khaleda Zia], acted as the chairman of his party. He participated in public and party meetings via video-conference. Did I ever tell the British government to stop a fugitive from my country from holding such meetings? I never made such an accusation. What is his problem?” She also confirmed that she is determined to return by December. “I have said I intend to return by December because Bangladesh’s political crisis cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely. I will announce the specific date, time and point of entry in due course. I want to return because Bangladesh is being pulled away from the path of development, democracy and stability,” she added.

What she said about Awami League?

"Of the political parties in Bangladesh, the Awami League is the only one created in 1947. It worked for the country since its creation. My father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, took this party to make the country independent. The Awami League did the most work for Bangladesh’s development, and the people. This is not only an Awami League issue, it is a national crisis. When development stops, jobs disappear. When law breaks down, people lose security. When extremist networks regain space, Bangladesh becomes a regional concern. Many Awami League leaders are outside the country, many others remain inside Bangladesh but are forced to live in hiding," she said.