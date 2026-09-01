/Trump thanks Bangladesh PM for Boeing deal, hints at meeting

US President Donald Trump has sent a warm letter to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman thanking him for Dhaka's commitment to purchase Boeing aircraft, while expressing optimism about the country's future and signalling a desire to meet the premier in person soon.



In the letter, dated August 31, 2026, and sent on White House letterhead, Trump conveyed his warmest regards and love to the people of Bangladesh, according to the Prime Minister's Press Wing. Trump thanked the Prime Minister for his decision to purchase Boeing aircraft, saying Boeing would not let Bangladesh down. The US president told Rahman that Boeing "will not let you down, and I will not forget," and expressed confidence in a bright future for Bangladesh.

The Boeing Deal

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The letter follows an expansion of Bangladesh's aircraft procurement commitments to the United States.

US Ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs Sergio Gor said in a post on X on August 30 that Trump and Rahman had reached an "incredible Deal" under which Bangladesh would significantly increase its initial order for Boeing aircraft, with Bangladesh committing to spend billions of dollars on additional aircraft, significantly increasing its initial order.

However, Gor did not specify the number or models of aircraft involved, the total value of the commitment, or whether a purchase agreement had been formally signed. Gor's statement came nearly a month after his three-day official visit to Bangladesh from July 30 to August 1, during which he met senior government officials to discuss bilateral relations, trade and economic issues. Notably, Bangladesh had already increased its planned purchase of Boeing aircraft from 14 to 25 back in July.

Broader Bilateral Relationship



This exchange builds on a warming US-Bangladesh relationship since Rahman took office. Trump had congratulated Rahman on February 18, following a February 9 signing of an "Agreement on Reciprocal Trade" under the prior interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

That deal reduced additional US "reciprocal tariffs" on select Bangladeshi exports from 20 per cent to 19 per cent, averting an earlier threat of 37 per cent tariffs, and included commitments on LNG purchases over fifteen years, the original acquisition of fourteen Boeing aircraft for Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and expanded procurement of US military systems. In a February 18 letter, Trump had congratulated Rahman on his election victory and emphasised US intentions to deepen bilateral ties through trade, aviation cooperation and defence engagement, including provisions encouraging Bangladesh's Boeing procurement.