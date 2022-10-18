Hurricane Ian's threat not over yet, Florida county reports infections caused by 'flesh-eating' bacteria

Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction after it crashed across Florida on September 28-29. Recovery efforts are underway but the challenges are not over yet as people now have to deal with environmental hazards that could pose serious health threats.

Millions were impacted by Hurricane Ian, which is one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States. Officials have said that over 100 people were killed in Florida alone.

Those who were impacted, are still struggling as homes, restaurants and businesses were destroyed when the powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian roared ashore.

As per the officials, it could take months and perhaps $50 billion or more to rebuild the regions in Florida that were destroyed.

Amid the recovery efforts, people across the state are grappling with serious health risks. After the storm and subsequent flooding, there's an emergence of deadly infections caused by Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, CBS News reported quoting officials.

A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mentioned that Vibrio vulnificus can cause life-threatening wound infections. There are several instances when people needed intensive care or limb amputations. The report also mentioned that about 1 in 5 people with this infection die.

Earlier this month, the Lee County health department said in a news release that the infection itself "has the potential to cause severe illness or death."

According to state data updated last Friday, at least 29 cases and four deaths have been confirmed in Lee County this year as a result of such infections. At least two cases have been reported after Hurricane Ian.

A spokesperson at the county health department said in a statement to CBS News on Monday: "The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is observing an abnormal increase in cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections as a result of exposure to the flood waters and standing waters following Hurricane Ian."

The statement mentioned that people should "always be aware of the potential risks associated when exposing open wounds, cuts, or scratches on the skin to warm, brackish, or salt water."

The statement added: "Sewage spills, like those caused from Hurricane Ian, may increase bacteria levels. As the post storm situation evolves, individuals should take precautions against and infection and illness caused by Vibrio vulnificus."

