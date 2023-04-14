Hungary: Lawmakers pass new law allowing locals to report anonymously on same-sex couples

This week Hungarian lawmakers passed a bill that will allow citizens anonymously to report on same-sex couples who raise children. This comes as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has been curbing the rights of the country's LGBTQ community in adopting kids.

Under this approved bill, people are allowed to contest the "institutionally recognised role of marriage and the family" and those who contest children's rights "to an identity appropiate to their sex at birth."

The country's constitution protects the "institution of marriage a formation between a man and a woman and also specifies the mother is a woman and the father is a man."

This latest bill also covers wide-ranging measures to make sure authorities and officials investigate complaints over everything from alleged workplace misconduct to corruption.

With increasing curbs on the rights of LGBTQ people, Hungary was cut off from European Union funding. In 2022, the European Commission brought a lawsuit before the European Court of Justice against Hungary for a 2021 law that discriminates against the LGTBQ community A majority of member states have joined the commission's side.

Back in 2020, the Hungarian parliament passed a law effectively banning same-sex couples from adopting. Justice Minister Judit Varga said that the main rule is that only married couples can adopt a child, that is, a man and a woman who are married. The constitution now states that parents must raise their children in a conservative spirit.

It states "Hungary defends the right of children to identify with their birth gender and ensures their upbringing based on our nation's constitutional identity and values based on our Christian culture."

Additionally, single people would require special approval from the government to adopt kids.

In May of the same year, Hungary's parliament approved a law that banned transgender people from changing the sex observed at birth on their official documents.

