/How Israel prepared and attacked 170 targets, over 720 military infrastructure in Iran in less than three days - WATCH video

As Iran and Israel continued to launch missiles and attack military sites, the Israeli Defence Forces shared striking visuals of how Israeli fighter jets attacked infrastructure and targets linked to Iranian nuclear programs.

Under Operation Rising Lion, the Air Force fighter jets flew over Iran and raided infrastructure throughout the last night, and attacked targets linked to the Iranian nuclear program.

More than 80 targets were attacked, including several ministry headquarters.

“About 50 fighter jets attacked infrastructure and targets linked to the Iranian nuclear program in Tehran,” IDF Spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post shared on X.

Moreover, in less than three days, it attacked more than 170 targets and over 720 military infrastructure.

“As part of these raids, more than 80 targets were attacked, including the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and more targets where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archives,” Adraee added.

The IDF “continues to intensify its attacks on the Iranian nuclear threat” and to strike at the heart of the nuclear program, the IDF spokesperson stressed.

After overnight attacks, Israeli authorities have raised the confirmed death toll from Iran’s missile strikes on Israel to 10. Israel raised the toll in the missile attack at Bat Yam to six while saying that about 180 were injured after two bodies were recovered from the rubble.

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was touring the site of the Bat Yam apartment, where six Israelis were killed and dozens were injured.

President Isaac Herzog also visited the site. “Dozens of homes in this area were completely damaged by a single missile launched from Iran in a cruel and terrible missile attack that was launched across the entire country,” Herzog said, according to a statement from his office.

“This is a very significant moment in the history of Israel. We must show the emotional and mental resilience that we always have,” Herzog added.