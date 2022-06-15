Hong Kong's iconic restaurant towed away after operating for 46 years - WATCH

Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has been a major tourist attraction for many years. The restaurant, which opened in 1976 and specialised in Cantonese food, was a landmark institution of Hong Kong and over the years, it has played host to famous personalities like Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. However, after years of trying to revive the old restaurant, it was finally towed away from the Aberdeen Harbor in Hong Kong on Tuesday. It did not open since closing its doors at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and although a lot of attempts were made to revive the institution, the owners were unable to find any new investors to reopen the place.

Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises, the owners of the institution, told media outlets that the cost of running the business was getting higher by the day and it was becoming impossible for them to continue pumping money into the restaurant. The company was spending millions of dollars each year in maintenance and inspection costs, but the revenue earned did not earn them much profits.

“We do not foresee that it can resume business in the immediate future,” the company said.

VIDEO: Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed out of the city after years of revitalisation efforts went nowhere pic.twitter.com/q5Ho3VmAkP — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 14, 2022 ×

The floating restaurant was towed away with the help of a number of boats with a small crowd of local people who gathered to bid it farewell as according to very onlookers, “an era came to an end”.

Earlier, a number of local politicians have expressed their wish to save the restaurant with government investment but the idea was rejected by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.